Gagate eager to anchor La Salle's Season 85 bid: 'Grabe 'yung hugot namin'

LA SALLE's decorated middle blocker Thea Gagate racked up top honors for her unrivaled net defense in the UAAP and Shakey's Super League, but sky's still the limit for the 6-foot-2 fortress.

Thea Gagate on Season 85 outlook

In her constant pursuit to improve her blocking game, Gagate revealed how she used to review her individual performances in Season 84 by checking her own blocking numbers.

"I actually look at my blocking stats [and] compare it noong Round 1 and Round 2. Nag-doble effort ako para mas maka-contribute in terms of blocking sa team namin and hopefully I can apply it to every game," Gagate shared to the UAAP Varsity Channel.

Gagate finished the Season 84 preliminaries with a staggering 0.6 blocks per set and 30 successful blocks, topping NU's Sheena Toring with 0.47 blocks per set and 22 blocks completed.

After yielding two titles in two competitions to the NU Lady Bulldogs last year without winning a single set, Gagate says the green-and-white will still be driven by the same fire of upholding La Salle's winning culture with an added fuel of redemption.

"Grabe 'yung hugot namin [this Season 85] kasi, of course, we want to make bawi and makapanalo sa teams na hindi pa namin natatalo," the former NU Lady Bullpup said.

"For me and for my team, we just want to give it our best ... Through ups and downs, we will try our very best [to win]."