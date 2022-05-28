Spotty UST escapes UP to extend win streak to four

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas woke up from a second-set slumber and took a 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23 victory over University of the Philippines to stretch its win streak to four in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

UST vs UP volleyball recap

Eya Laure fired 25 points from 24 attacks as well as 20 excellent receptions as the Tigresses tightened their stranglehold of the second spot at 7-2.

Laure's hardest attack, however, was her last as she finally got one through the UP defense after squandering four match points -- the last three of which Laure hits that did not go over.

Yssa Jimenez logged 10 markers, Camille Victoria had nine, and Ypril Tapia got eight in the triumph.

"Parang five sets din. Inabot na kami ng ilang oras, almost two-and-a-half hours din pero ang dami naming errors nung second set. All of a sudden bumalik yung second chance ball na di namin nako-convert. Nawawala na yung depensa," said coach Kungfu Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

UST had to gut out a tough third set as it went to a 24-all deadlock, but UP committed four touches followed by another net touch as the Fighting Maroons gifted the Tigresses the 26-24 win.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jewel Encarnacion paced UP with 18 points, as Alyssa Bertolano had 15 in the losing cause.

The Fighting Maroons suffered their fifth loss in six games to fall to 4-5.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.