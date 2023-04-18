Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Shevana Laput surprised by her famly in maiden La Salle start

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    shevana laput la salle vs up uaap volleyball
    Fil-Aussie rookie Laput breaks through La Salle's first six
    PHOTO: uaap

    BREAKING through the starting unit of a champion team like La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament is a feat that Shevana Laput doesn't take for granted.

    Shevana Laput on breakout game as La Salle starter

    "It feels great and it shows that I've developed and improved as a player," said the Fil-Aussie rookie. "[I thank] my coaches and the coaching staff to [be able to] play in the first six [and] it's really an honor."

    Standing at 6-foot-2, the former track and field and long jump athlete took a leap of faith in trying to make a name in a new sport in a new country altogether.

      When she graced the court for the first time as a Lady Spiker starter against UP on Sunday, the Laput clan from the Land Down Under made sure to show its support in a momentous chapter in Shevana's budding career.

      "It’s a great feeling that my family is here supporting [me]," said Laput. "My mom and my little sister actually surprised me this week [when] they came on Thursday. It’s their first time watching a live game.”

      Shevana admitted dealing with pre-game jitters with her family in attendance for the very first time, including her brother James — a former one-and-done cager for the Green Archers in Season 82 whom incidentally, also made his UAAP debut against the Maroons.

      “Definitely nervous having them [here] supporting me. It feels like I need to perform but it’s a great feeling to know that your family is there supporting you,” the newest Taft tower bared.

      Laput for La Salle Lady Spikers

      With Laput's nine-point outing in her first start, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo knew they had a gem in their hands ready to flourish sooner than later.

      "Actually, expected na naman namin [na magpe-perform si Shevana]," Orcullo revealed. "After the Holy Week, talagang tinutukan na namin siya, so expected naman namin na mag-dedeliver siya.”

      Laput and the rest of the Final Four-bound Lady Spikers are in the hunt for a coveted twice-to-beat bonus, starting with a pivotal clash against Adamson on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

