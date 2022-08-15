Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Shaq delos Santos is new coach of UP women's volleyball team

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Shaq Delos Santos
    PHOTO: PVL

    SHAQ delos Santos is taking over the University of the Philippines women's volleyball program in time for UAAP Season 85.

    The Cignal HD coach has been named as the new head coach for the Fighting Maroons on Monday, taking the task of turning the program around.

    LOOK:

    Delos Santos is replacing Godfrey Okumu who stepped down from the post after a 5-9 win-loss record last UAAP Season 84.

    UP is looking to be among the contenders next season with Alyssa Bertolano leading the charge.

      PHOTO: PVL

