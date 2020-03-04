ROOKIE sensation Faith Nisperos shook off first-game jitters and delivered in her UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball debut, combining with senior Kat Tolentino to lead Ateneo to a three-set rout of University of the Philippines.

“Syempre we can never hide the fact na syempre tao lang, nakakaramdam rin ng kaba and takot,” said Nisperos, who contributed 10 points in front of a good-sized crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

“Pero seeing my teammates with me, like the journey we had parang 'yun helped me not to be scared kasi alam ko na magtutulungan kami. So na-overcome ko yun,” she added.

Tolentino, who led Ateneo with 15 points, was impressed by her new partner.

“Just being a rookie, she’s shown a lot of promise in practice so I’m excited with more games to come. She did well in this game, too,” said Tolentino.

Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro said the best is yet to come for his recruit from Nazareth School of National University, who is being counted upon to deliver in scoring but also be a future leader for the Lady Eagles.

“I’m happy na nakapaglaro na siya but of course I’m saying to Faith also na she should deliver kung anong job at hand. It’s not about making a lot of points, it’s all about helping each other, helping her teammates to improve,” Almadro said.

“I’m really praying and convincing her to improve more and work harder.”

The two-time juniors MVP is confident that she is in good hands at Ateneo, where she is living her dream as a student-athlete.

“I think my personality fits in his system. And I just have to work hard para ma-perfect ko 'yung system ni Coach O," she said. “Going to Ateneo is a big step for me and I know na yung potential ko as a student and an athlete and as a person will grow more in Ateneo.”