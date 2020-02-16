RISA Sato is hoping to make the most of her final season in the UAAP.

Ineligible last season, Sato is back with National University and setting lofty goals with the Lady Bulldogs in the Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

“Gusto ko magchampion. And ito (na) last kong laro sa UAAP so gusto ko ibigay lahat ng best ko,” said Sato, who missed Season 81 due to academic deficiencies.

“Siyempre yung last season talaga every game talaga gusto ko maglaro gusto ko pumasok sa court. Sabi ko sa sarili ko bawi ako next season,” Sato said.

The Filipino-Japanese middle blocker is determined to prove her worth after being given the big role of skipper.

“Risa is a really good leader. It’s an advantage of our team yung eagerness niya to comeback,” said NU assistant coach Regine Diego.

Sato, who has has success with Creamline in the domestic commercial league PVL, is also eager to teach the younger Lady Bulldogs the Japanese approach to the game.

“Nag-start ako sa Japan magvolleyball so gusto ko ituro sa kanila yung Japanese na sistema,” she said.

“Basta gusto ko enjoy lang ng enjoy, happy lang kami. Walang pressure. Yun ang kailangan namin kasi may mga kasamang rookies,” Sato said.