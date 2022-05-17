NU finally solves FEU puzzle to move on cusp of first-round sweep

NATIONAL University made quick work of Far Eastern University, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12, to move a win away from a first-round sweep in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Bella Belen led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points from 12 attacks, while Ivy Lacsina added 10 markers in the victory.

Ces Robles and Alexa Mata also made big contributions scoring nine apiece, as Lams Lamina had 14 excellent sets as NU improved to 6-0 for the season.

"Sinabihan ko lang naman yung mga players namin na maglaro lang sila ng maayos, and na-execute din namin yung sa training namin," said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

The Lady Bulldogs were quick to assert their dominance, flashing a flawless form as they only committed one error in the first set for the convincing 25-10 opener.

That proved to be a harbinger of things to come, with FEU struggling to score off attacks with a 17-1 gap in the second set.

It was also a historic feat for NU as it won over FEU for the first time since 2014 back in UAAP Season 77.

The Lady Bulldogs can complete the 7-0 run with a win against University of the Philippines on Thursday.

Chenie Tagaod and Jean Asis both carried the Lady Tamaraws with five points each with the team also losing Nikka Medina to an ankle injury early in the first set.

FEU sunk to a 1-5 win-loss record. Jillian Torre

