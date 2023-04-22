NU Lady Bulldogs rip UE to advance to UAAP Final Four

NATIONAL University's title defense marched onwards as the reigning champion advanced to the Final Four with a three-set rout of University of the East, 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU vs UE UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball recap

Bella Belen was at the forefront of the Lady Bulldogs' semis-sealing charge with 21 points built on 13 attacks, two blocks, and six aces as the champs improve to 9-3 (win-loss).

With the Final Four spot locked in, NU turns its focus on the chase for the twice-to-beat bonus with two prelims games left — including a heavyweight clash with fellow contender UST (8-3) on Wednesday.

"We're very happy na nakakalaro na 'yung ibang players at mas marami nang nag-ccontribute sa team," said Belen. "Mas confident kami ngayon na makakalaro kami nang maganda."

NU's remarkable 13 aces and nine blocks in the match were far superior to UE's one ace and one block in three sets.

Van Bangayan was the lone bright spot for the Lady Red Warriors with seven markers on six attacks and one ace.

The bottom two teams, UP (1-11) and UP (0-12), will also face off on Wednesday at the FIlOil EcoOil Centre.