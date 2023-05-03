NU eliminates Adamson to set up finals rematch vs La Salle

THE championship rematch is set as National University soared past Adamson, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15, on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to reach the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Finals against La Salle.

NU vs Adamson UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball recap

Alyssa Solomon got the job done for the defending champs with 21 points built on 17 attacks, one block, and three aces.

As the Lady Spikers aim for revenge from their Season 84 Finals loss to NU, the Lady Bulldogs look to seize back-to-back titles for the first time in school history.

"Happy kami pero hindi pa rin kami mag-sstop matuto [para sa Finals], said Solomon. "Babaguhin pa po namin 'yung mindset namin [as a team] kada laro."

Alongside Bella Belen's game-high 29 markers, NU's one-two punch combined for 50 big points in their Finals clincher.

Adamson's Cinderella run comes to an end as veteran mentor Jerry Yee and lethal aces Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu steered the Lady Falcons to their first Final Four appearance since Season 76.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A team-high 15 points from the Lady Falcons' offensive leader Kate Santiago fell flat in forcing a winner-take-all tiebreak for a Finals seat.

Game One of the Finals between title protagonists NU and La Salle is on Sunday, May 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.