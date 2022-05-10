NU makes it three wins in a row, deals La Salle first loss

NATIONAL University caught another big fish in La Salle, taking a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 sweep Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

NU vs La Salle volleyball

Alyssa Solomon led the young Lady Bulldogs with 13 points from 10 spikes and three service aces as the team continued to refuse to call this victory over the Lady Spikers as a statement game.

"Hindi pa rin kasi yung mga players, di pa rin satisfied sa game," said coach Karl Dimaculangan. "Nag-stick lang kami sa gameplan namin. Yung mga bata, na-execute namin ng maayos yung gameplan at enjoyin lang yung game."

Bella Belen also had 13 markers, as Cess Robles had 12 off nine attacks, two blocks, and one ace.

Lams Lamina also set the table with 15 excellent sets as NU delivered 40 hits in the conquest.

The Lady Bulldogs' straight sets win preserved their 3-0 record, proving to everyone that their championship aspirations are indeed for real.

Leiah Malaluan carried La Salle with 10 points, all from kills, as Jolina dela Cruz got eight markers from six spikes and two blocks.

The Lady Spikers bowed to their first loss in three matches.

