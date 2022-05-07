National U goes up 2-0, deals Ateneo second straight loss

NATIONAL University made it two wins in as many matches in the UAAP Season 84 volleyball tournament, taking down Ateneo, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Cess Robles fired 18 points off 17 attacks and a block as the Lady Bulldogs delivered a strong statement and moved up to a 2-0 record.

NU recovered from a sloppy third set where it committed 15 errors.

The Lady Bulldogs also crawled their way back from a 19-16 deficit in set four before Bella Belen and Ivy Lacsina put on the finishing touches.

NU takes the early lead. PHOTO: UAAP

"Siguro in terms of preparation, yun lang ang naging malaking bagay sa amin," said coach Karl Dimaculangan, still unhappy with the error-prone ways his girls had as they gifted 38 easy points to the Blue Eagles.



"Yung errors namin yung nagiging problema namin. Marami pa kaming dapat ayusin."



Belen also got 18 markers from 16 hits, Alyssa Solomon chipped in 15 points, and Lacsina had 12 in the victory.



Jennifer Nierva also did her share in protecting the floor with her 20 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.



It was a massive win for a promising NU squad aspiring for a crown with this being its first win over Ateneo since February 2018 while also keeping the defending champions winless through two matches.



Faith Nisperos bannered Ateneo with 16 points with 19 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs in the losing cause.

