NU's Bella Belen makes history as UAAP volleyball's first rookie MVP

BELLA Belen has made history as the UAAP women’s volleyball's first-ever Rookie MVP.

Belen stamped her class in just her freshman year with National University, taking home both the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards as she pushed the Lady Bulldogs on the cusp of ending their 65-year title drought.

Belen became the first NU player to take home the top individual plum since Jaja Santiago in UAAP Season 80 in 2018.

Aside from these two top plums, she also emerged as the First Best Outside Hitter. But she wasn’t the only NU player to come home with a trophy as four teammates also brought home hardwares on Tuesday.

Alyssa Solomon was feted as the Best Opposite Spiker, Lams Lamina was named the Best Setter, and Sheena Toring was cited as the Second Best Middle Blocker, round out this golden class of Lady Bulldogs rookies who have also been recognized for their contributions to the team’s immaculate 15-0 run, while veteran Jennifer Nierva was named as the Best Libero.

Two other winners of individual awards trace their roots to NU-Nazareth School.

Thea Gagate of La Salle is the First Best Middle Blocker, while Faith Nisperos of Ateneo came away with the Second Best Outside Hitter as six of the seven awardees this year were all playing in their first full seasons in the UAAP.

