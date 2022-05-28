Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NU rises from a set down to beat Ateneo, keep unbeaten run going

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Alyssa Solomon and the Lady Bulldogs improve to 9-0.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University recovered from a lethargic first set and zoomed past Ateneo, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Bella Belen uncorked 19 points from 17 attacks and two blocks as the Lady Bulldogs stayed undefeated through nine games in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

    More importantly, it assured NU a playoff for a Final Four spot with its 9-0 slate.

    Cess Robles chipped in 16 markers from 15 kills and one block, Alyssa Solomon had 14 points, and Lams Lamina poured in four markers, to go with 22 excellent sets.

    NU overcame a slow start and took the next two sets before starting the third set with a 9-2 lead.

    The Lady Bulldogs' errors, however, kept the Blue Eagles within striking distance, with the closest being at four, 22-18, but Faith Nisperos' hit sailed past the line which was followed by Belen's block on Vanie Gandler and Solomon's thunderous spike to wrap up the match.

    Cess RoblesCess Robles and the Lady Bulldogs sustain their fine play.

    "Siguro wake up call din sa amin yun na kailangan namin maglaro ng maayos at paghirapan every point and every set," lamented coach Karl Dimaculangan of that first set snafu.

    "Di kami pwede maging complacent lalo na sa situation ngayon at Ateneo pa rin yun. Kailangan mag-trabaho kami ng maayos palagi. Yung mindset namin, yung focus, kailangan nandoon. Yung mga hype, kailangan i-set aside muna kasi malayo pa kami at may ilang games pa kami bago dumating sa goal namin."

    Gandler paced Ateneo with 19 points from 17 hits and two blocks, while Nisperos was held to just 11 markers in the loss.

    The Blue Eagles dropped their second loss in three matches as they fell to 4-5.

