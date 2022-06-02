NU recovers from sloppy third set to clinch Final Four seat

NATIONAL University overcame a third-set hiccup to beat Adamson, 25-20, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Alyssa Solomon dominated with 20 points from 17 attacks and three aces, while Bella Belen added 18 points as the Lady Bulldogs became the first team to clinch a Final Four seat.

Cess Robles also contributed 12 markers, as Ivy Lacsina got 10 points in the win to keep NU undefeated at 11-0.

“Importante rin kasi sa amin yung panalo na ito kasi dagdag confidence sa amin moving forward sa Final Four," said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

"Kaya kami nag-prepare talaga nang maayos and kailangan namin gumalaw para hindi namin iintindihin yung standing."

NU fumbled its chance to close the match out with a lethargic showing in the third set, falling behind, 19-9, as a feisty Adamson crew refused to lose and grabbed the 25-13 third set.

But the Lady Bulldogs were quick to redeem themselves in the ensuing set, jumping to a 10-3 start to cruise to the 25-13 clincher in set four capped off by a killer hit from Lacsina.

Trisha Genesis paced the Lady Falcons with eight points as they fell to a 6-5 record.

