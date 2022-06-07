NU closes in on elims sweep, outright finals berth with win over FEU

NATIONAL University redeemed itself from a lethargic first set to beat Far Eastern University, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10, and close in on an elimination-round sweep in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Bella Belen once again dominated for the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points, all from kills, while Sheena Toring contributed 12 markers from nine kills and two blocks.

Alyssa Solomon also had 10 points, as Jen Nierva had 18 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

"Yun yung consequence pag hindi kami naglaro nang maayos, hindi kami nag effort,” said coach Karl Dimaculangan. "Yun yung nire-remind ko sa kanila, na hindi kami pwede maging complacent kahit sino ang kalaban. Good thing na lang din naka-recover kami."

The Lady Bulldogs woke up midway through the second set, pulling away from a 14-all deadlock as Belen's hit triggered an 11-3 finishing kick to equalize the match.

Continue reading below ↓

The NU Lady Bulldogs improve to 13-0. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NU had no more slip ups from there and is now a win away from a 14-0 run in the eliminations and an outright finals berth.

The Lady Bulldogs cap off their elims schedule with a clash against University of Santo Tomas on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓

Jovelyn Fernandez scored 16 points to pace the Lady Tamaraws, while Chenie Tagaod added 11 markers.

It was the 10th straight loss for FEU to drop to a 1-12 card.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.