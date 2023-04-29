National U overcomes Ateneo in five to take No. 2 spot

NATIONAL University secured the No. 2 seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals 21-25, 28-30, 25-14, 25-13, 15-13 win over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs took their 11th win in 14 outings and now wait for their semifinal foe as the elimination round ends on Sunday, with Adamson and University of Sto. Tomas tied for third with 9-4 win-loss records.

PHOTO: UAAP

"We started slow but credits to Ateneo kasi pinaghandaan talaga nila kami," said Lamina. "We gave it everything talaga inside the court to complete the comeback."

Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon combined for 51 points for NU, with the former nailing the match-winning attack in the fifth set.

Vanie Gandler had 20 points on 16 attacks, two blocks, and two aces for Ateneo

