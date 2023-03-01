Solomon shows way as NU overcomes Adamson in five to stay unbeaten

NATIONAL University showed championship grit and composure against Adamson, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10, on Wednesday to stay undefeated in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Alyssa Solomon led NU with a season-high 28 points on 27 attacks and one ace.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Siguro part na rin ng kultura namin 'yung hindi kami nagpapatalo sa kahit kaninong kalaban. Hindi namin hinayaan na ma-down kami nung third and fourth sets," said Solomon.

"Happy ako kasi nakita ko kung paano kami magtulungan inside the court and kung gaano kami ka-willing na manalo."

NU's title defense continues against UST, while Adamson takes on FEU on Saturday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN