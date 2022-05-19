After clean sweep, NU Lady Bulldogs say they're far from perfect

NATIONAL University coach Karl Dimaculangan never expected the Lady Bulldogs to be this good this early in UAAP Season 84.

"Hindi namin in-expect yung situation namin ngayon. Basta naging focus lang ng team namin talaga is one game at a time," he said.

That approach has done NU wonders so far as the Jhocson-based spikers swept their first-round assignments capped by a 25-10, 25-20, 25-15 victory over University of the Philippines on Thursday.

It's an encouraging sign especially for these young Lady Bulldogs who welcome the boost in confidence.

"Malaking bagay siya for us," admitted team captain Cess Robles.

Jennifer Nierva added, "Very happy kasi nag-pay off yung pinag-trabahuhan ng bawat isa."

Dimaculangan echoed those sentiments. "Yung team namin is bata pero yun ang kailangan namin para ma-motivate kami," he said.

Still, NU understands that the title can't be won after one round.

"We can't be complacent kasi this is not the goal. Hindi i-sweep 'yung first round, but to really step into the championship," said Nierva.

"There's still a lot of things to improve on, to work on, so balik lang din sa ensayo. Disiplina pa rin and focus pa din sa goal namin."

And as high as the Lady Bulldogs are right now, Dimaculangan is looking at this perfect start as a springboard for bigger thing to come.

"Alam kasi namin na 'yung ibang team, marami nang adjustments na nangyari kaya kailangan namin mas mag-prepare pa," the coach stated.

"Back to basics ulit." Jillian Torre

