NU notches fourth straight victory, keeps UE winless

NATIONAL University continued its unbeaten streak in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, sweeping University of the East, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13, on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Sheena Toring had 13 points off eight kills, three aces, and two blocks as NU improved its record to 4-0.

Ivy Lacsina chipped in 13 markers as well, as Bella Belen got 11.

“Siguro yun pa rin, same naman kami. Every team na makakalaban namin nagpe-prepare kami ng maayos. Stick lang kami doon, and paulit-ulit lang kami sa ginagawa namin," said coach Karl Dimaculangan as he faced his old team for the first time.

NU hardly broke a sweat early, taking a 16-4 first set lead before shaking UE off in a close second set.

Ja Lana scored nine points for the Lady Warriors (0-4).

Coach Karl Dimaculangan scores a big win over his former team.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.