Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 12
    UAAP-WOMENS

    NU notches fourth straight victory, keeps UE winless

    by Randolph Leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    The Lady Bulldogs continue the fine run in UAAP Season 84.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University continued its unbeaten streak in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, sweeping University of the East, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13, on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Sheena Toring had 13 points off eight kills, three aces, and two blocks as NU improved its record to 4-0.

    Ivy Lacsina chipped in 13 markers as well, as Bella Belen got 11.

    “Siguro yun pa rin, same naman kami. Every team na makakalaban namin nagpe-prepare kami ng maayos. Stick lang kami doon, and paulit-ulit lang kami sa ginagawa namin," said coach Karl Dimaculangan as he faced his old team for the first time.

    NU hardly broke a sweat early, taking a 16-4 first set lead before shaking UE off in a close second set.

    Ja Lana scored nine points for the Lady Warriors (0-4).

    Karl DimaculanganCoach Karl Dimaculangan scores a big win over his former team.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    The Lady Bulldogs continue the fine run in UAAP Season 84.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again