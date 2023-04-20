How forgetting about volleyball made Lady Bulldogs remember goal

WITH some teams opting to ramp up their Final Four bids in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, defending champion National University took a stress-free detour instead during the Holy Week break.

Alyssa Solomon on NU spending time away from volleyball

After completing a 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 romp over FEU on Sunday, Alyssa Solomon shared how spending time away from the sport helped the team refresh and regroup.

"Nag-refresh muna kami at hindi muna kami nag-volleyball [nu'ng break]," Solomon shared. "Sinabi sa'min [ng coaches] na 'okay, wala muna kayong iisipin na volleyball.'"

It can be recalled how the Lady Bulldogs took part in a pre-Christmas training camp in Japan last year, just roughly two weeks after sweeping the inaugural Shakey's Super League preseason tilt in November.

So rest has been quite a luxury in what has been a hectic year for Solomon and Co.

PHOTO: UAAP

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With that said, however, the reigning best opposite hitter believes that the team made the most of a rare mid-season break from a mental standpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"After nu'ng [break namin], ang gaan sa feeling mag-training kasi na-refresh na talaga 'yung mind namin," said Solomon.

All eyes now turn to NU's final three-game stretch in the race for a twice-to-beat incentive, starting with also-ran UE Lady Red Warriors on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.