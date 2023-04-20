Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UAAP-WOMENS

    How forgetting about volleyball made Lady Bulldogs remember goal

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    NU Lady Bulldogs
    The NU Lady Bulldogs spent time away from volleyball.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    WITH some teams opting to ramp up their Final Four bids in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, defending champion National University took a stress-free detour instead during the Holy Week break.

    Alyssa Solomon on NU spending time away from volleyball

    After completing a 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 romp over FEU on Sunday, Alyssa Solomon shared how spending time away from the sport helped the team refresh and regroup.

    "Nag-refresh muna kami at hindi muna kami nag-volleyball [nu'ng break]," Solomon shared. "Sinabi sa'min [ng coaches] na 'okay, wala muna kayong iisipin na volleyball.'"

    It can be recalled how the Lady Bulldogs took part in a pre-Christmas training camp in Japan last year, just roughly two weeks after sweeping the inaugural Shakey's Super League preseason tilt in November.

    So rest has been quite a luxury in what has been a hectic year for Solomon and Co.

    Bella Belen

      With that said, however, the reigning best opposite hitter believes that the team made the most of a rare mid-season break from a mental standpoint.

      "After nu'ng [break namin], ang gaan sa feeling mag-training kasi na-refresh na talaga 'yung mind namin," said Solomon.

      All eyes now turn to NU's final three-game stretch in the race for a twice-to-beat incentive, starting with also-ran UE Lady Red Warriors on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

