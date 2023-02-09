NU Lady Bulldogs vs Ateneo Blue Eagles opens UAAP volleyball season

COLLEGE volleyball is set for a box office comeback in UAAP Season 85 with must-see matchups right in the opening weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The league's young guns will kick off the new season when the Adamson Lady Falcons square off with the UE Lady Red Warriors on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.

Later that day, two titan teams collide as reigning champs NU Lady Bulldogs stake their 16-game UAAP win streak against the surging Ateneo Blue Eagles at 2 p.m.

Opening weekend continues on Feb. 26 with new-look squads UP Fighting Maroons and FEU Lady Tamaraws battling it out at 12 p.m., followed by an all-star rivalry game between Season 85 runners-up DLSU Lady Spikers and UST Tigresses at 2 p.m.

Both men's and women's volleyball tournaments will be played on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the exception of select quadruple-header matchdays.

The opening round is split across four venues — MOA Arena in Pasay, Philsports Arena in Pasig, Filoil Ecooil Center in San Juan, and SMART Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

SEE full schedule: