NU, La Salle open Round 2 as UAAP volleyball takes rare weeklong break

LEAGUE-leader National University braces for a tough challenge to open up the second round when it faces La Salle next Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP volleyball second round opening schedule

The league released a partial schedule for the second round as teams take a rare one-week break in the middle of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

Cess Robles, Bella Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Alyssa Solomon, and Jennifer Nierva have all made significant contributions for the Lady Bulldogs as the Karl Dimaculangan-mentored side surprised the field and swept the first round.

But the Lady Spikers are no pushovers, moving up to joint second place with their 5-2 record thanks to the efforts of Leiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate, Fifi Sharma, and Jolina dela Cruz.

The monumental clash, which could potentially be a Finals preview, will be the primetime game at 6:30 p.m. as they serve as the main event for another quadruple-header.

University of Santo Tomas, led by Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez, raise the curtains at 10 a.m. against Adamson's Louie Romero and Trisha Genesis.

University of the East, buoyed by Ja Lana, looks to end its seven-game skid against the equally skidding University of the Philippines, leaning on Alyssa Bertolano, at 12:30 p.m., while Faith Nisperos and Ateneo collide against Lycha Ebon and Far Eastern University at 4 p.m.

