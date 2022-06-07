NU keeps eyes on bigger prize as 14-0 elimination sweep looms

A WIN away from an elimination sweep and an outright Finals berth in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, National University has finally embraced the tag of "team-to-beat" knowing all too well how hard it worked for its immaculate 13-0 record.

NU on near sweep

"I guess na-earn na naman po namin yun. Talagang pinaghirapan namin kung nasaan kami ngayon, so siguro credit na lang din sa hardwork namin," said libero Jennifer Nierva.

But like the Lady Bulldogs' approach from the get-go, they're not letting their unscathed record go to their heads as they understand that the job still isn't over.

"Of course, di pwedeng mapunta sa ulo yun eh so kailangan humble lang and balik lang lagi sa trabaho," said Nierva.

That may just be music to coach Karl Dimaculangan's ears as he continuously preaches to his wards to stay the course as NU is yet to accomplish its goals of winning the crown.

And that mentality remains the same heading into the final elimination assignment against University of Santo Tomas on Thursday.

"Sa amin, di mo muna namin iniisip yung sweep. Nag-iisip kami na one game at a time muna kami para di rin kami ma-pressure. So mag-ready lang kami and tapusin namin yung game sa Thursday, and kung manalo kami trabaho lang. Kung ano man yung magiging result, consquence na yun ng mga pinaghihirapan namin," he said.

Even the players know that the work isn't done.

After all, a 14-0 record doesn't mean a thing without a ring.

"Balik kami ulit sa preparation namin. Pag-aaralan po namin yung UST kung ano po yung dapat namin igalaw against them," said Bella Belen, who uncorked 18 points in the win over Far Eastern University.

Nierva also implored her peers to remain hungry, that as much as the top seed is already locked in, the Lady Bulldogs really haven't accomplished anything yet.

"Inisip ko na baka nawawala yung hunger ng bawat isa. So kailangan lang talaga mag-usap ulit kami kung ano yung goal ng team kasi hindi dapat matitigil sa 13-0 or 14-0," she said.

"Ang goal talaga is the championship, so kailangan every game doon naka-set yung mind namin na yung standard namin, hindi pang-eliminations lang. Kailangan every game ipapakita namin na ito yung standard na laro ng NU ngayon and pinaghirapan namin yun."

