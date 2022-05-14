Lady Bulldogs survive error-strewn performance to beat Tigresses

NATIONAL University extended its win streak to five matches, turning back University of Santo Tomas, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Bella Belen anchored the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, all coming from attacks, to go with 11 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions to steer her side to a 5-0 record.

Alyssa Solomon had 17 markers from 15 kills and two aces, Sheena Toring got 13, Ivy Lacsina had 11, and Cess Robles had 10 in another balanced attack for the blue-and-gold.

NU recovered from a tough third set where it lost grip of a 21-19 lead and allowed UST to score a set after committing 16 errors in the frame.

What followed was a superb set four where the Jhocson side raced to a 15-8 lead and never looked back.

Despite taking down another contender, Lady Bulldogs coach Karl Dimaculangan remains focused on the bigger goals of improving his wards.

"Di kami tumitingin sa kung sino ang kalaban namin. Kailangang irespeto namin lahat ng kalaban namin," he said.

The Lady Bulldogs remain unbeaten. PHOTO: UAAP

NU had 38 errors and Dimaculangan says they need to work on it. "Very alarming yung mga errors namin. Yun ang titignan namin at kailangan naming iimprove," he said.

Eya Laure paced the Tigresses with 18 points from 17 attacks and one block as they failed to follow up on their tough five-set win over La Salle two days back and fall to a 3-2 slate.

