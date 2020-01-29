NU faces major adjustments with roster setbacks ahead of UAAP

NATIONAL University will have to make major adjustments ahead of the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament following roster setbacks.

Princess Robles is apparently not available for the Lady Bulldogs this season, while Joyme Cagande has yet to get back from a knee injury.

Lady Bulldogs libero Jennifer Nierva confirmed that Robles failed to meet the eligibility requirements.

“Nagti-training na po siya sa amin. For eligibility [hindi siya naka-enrol] but for now enrolled na po siya,” said Nierva on Robles, who debuted for the Lady Bulldogs in Season 81.

Robles has a solid rookie year, ending up as No.6 scorer in the league averaging 13.57 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs finished in sixth place with a 4-10 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Cagande suffered another ACL injury during a tune-up match in December and her return remains uncertain.

Cagande sustained the right knee injury in a match against College of Saint Benilde on Dec. 28.

It was the setter’s second ACL injury after tearing a ligament in her left knee in last year’s opening match against Far Eastern University.

“Ang good thing naman po ang right nya stronger than her left. Nu’ng first injury kasi nya, yung left nya di na siya nakakatayo after ng surgery and after nya ma-injure. Yung right nakalakad pa siya, ganoon ang sabi ng doctor niya,” Nierva said.

There are positives for NU ahead of the new season, though, with Risa Sato expected to return barring technicalities in the eligibility, to join the team featuring Ivy Lacsina, Audrey Paran and Joni Chavez.

“Siyempre nalungkot kasi ang mindset namin nandoon na papasok na si Joyme ulit, si Princess. Pero ganoon talaga sa team mayroon talagang nangyayari na mga ganoon na unexpected,” Nierva said.

“After namin nalaman na hindi sila pwedeng maglaro, move forward kaagad. After that happy ako na ang coaches namin they know what to do. Kung papaano mapupunan ang wala na.”