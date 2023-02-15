Nisperos sisters ready to lead Ateneo's 'One Big Faith' in Season 85

FROM Dindin and Jaja to EJ and Eya, UAAP volleyball has witnessed some elite sister acts take center stage through seasons past.

Nisperos sisters team up

In Season 85, Ateneo skipper Faith Nisperos will be at the forefront of the Blue Eagles' title bid alongside her younger sister Yssa — who is no stranger to the volleyball limelight.

Apart from her recent beach volleyball stint, Yssa is a former captain of the Ateneo de Davao grade school volleyball team and also suited up for the NU Lady Bullpups in high school like Faith.

Despite reaping early success in their young careers, volleyball was a sport that Faith and Yssa barely wanted to play, to begin with, and were only forced by their parents to give it a go.

"We never really imagined this na we started out playing volleyball as something we just want to try, our parents want us to try. Napilitan pa kami but here we are on the biggest stage in the country," Season 84's second-best outside hitter said to the UAAP Varsity Channel.

Little did the Nisperos sisters know that they are now about to take college volleyball by storm as the latest Ateneo spiker duo and sister act to grace the UAAP, since Jho and Jaja Maraguinot donned the blue-and-white.

"Being in the UAAP stage with my sister [Yssa] is really a dream come true."

The Katipunan wards are out for redemption with Faith set to lead Ateneo's charge to the crown after an early Final Four exit last season.

"I'll be always stepping up in every game. I can push myself and my teammates to give our best in every game and we'll fight our hearts out for [the Ateneo community]."