MARGOT Mutshima scored 23 points, including the big endgame hits, as National University turned back University of Santo Tomas, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13, on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament at the MOA Arena.

The recruit from Congo scored five points in the decider as the Lady Bulldogs joined opening-day winner Far Eastern University on top.

Mutshima finished with 20 kills and three service aces after a cold start.

NU head coach Norman Miguel was glad that Mutshima was able to find her rhythm when it mattered most.

“First hanggang third talagang off pa,” Miguel said. “Nung fifth set finally, nag-connec- connect na yun na talaga yung game ni Margot being our go to guy.”

Ivy Lacsina had 12 kills and seven blocks for 19 points, while Risa Sato made an impressive UAAP comeback with 17 markers, providing seven of the team’s 16 blocks. Jennifer Nierva had 20 digs and 20 excellent receptions.

Continue reading below ↓

“Sa tingin ko yung mga players kanina medyo nagibabaw pa yung nerbyos sa game. Medyo natagalan maka-recover that’s why naapektuhan yung skills namin sa passing at sa mga ball control,” Miguel said.

“So fourth set na kami totally nagconnect with each other. Nakuha na namin yung rhythm, then finally nung fifth set yun na talaga yung nilalaro nila.”

Eya Laure led UST with 20 points and 18 digs, while her sister EJ returned to the UAAP after a two-year absence and came up with an all-around effort of 17 points, 20 digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Imee Hernandez was also solid with six blocks, finishing with 18 markers for the Tigresses.