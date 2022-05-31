Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 31
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Perfect 10 as NU bullies UE to tighten grip on top

    by Jillian Torre
    3 hours ago
    Bella Belen NU vs UE
    Bella Belen and the Lady Bulldogs celebrate a point.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    NATIONAL University made quick work of University of the East in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 sweep Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    NU vs UE volleyball recap

    Ivy Lacsina poured 13 points off 10 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while Alyssa Solomon also added 13 points from 12 kills to bring the Lady Bulldogs up to 10-0.

    Cess Robles and Sheena Toring both chipped in 10 markers each as NU tightened its grip of the top spot.

    It was a clinical victory for the Lady Bulldogs, bombarding the Lady Warriors with 47 spikes with Lams Lamina delivering 18 excellent sets against UE's five as a collective.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Sa team naman, kailangan lang namin gumalaw ng tama. Yung execution kasi namin, ‘yun yung pinopolish namin kasi nagpprepare na rin kami sa mga susunod pa na game," said coach Karl Dimaculangan

      Ja Lana scored eight points, all from attacks to lead UE in yet another defeat as it remains in search for its first win of the season.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Bella Belen and the Lady Bulldogs celebrate a point.
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again