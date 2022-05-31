Perfect 10 as NU bullies UE to tighten grip on top

NATIONAL University made quick work of University of the East in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 sweep Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ivy Lacsina poured 13 points off 10 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while Alyssa Solomon also added 13 points from 12 kills to bring the Lady Bulldogs up to 10-0.

Cess Robles and Sheena Toring both chipped in 10 markers each as NU tightened its grip of the top spot.

It was a clinical victory for the Lady Bulldogs, bombarding the Lady Warriors with 47 spikes with Lams Lamina delivering 18 excellent sets against UE's five as a collective.

"Sa team naman, kailangan lang namin gumalaw ng tama. Yung execution kasi namin, ‘yun yung pinopolish namin kasi nagpprepare na rin kami sa mga susunod pa na game," said coach Karl Dimaculangan

Ja Lana scored eight points, all from attacks to lead UE in yet another defeat as it remains in search for its first win of the season.

