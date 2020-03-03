Maji Mangulabnan earns UST roster spot, replacing Mafe Galanza ahead of season opener

MAJI Mangulabnan has earned a spot in the University of Santo Tomas final roster, replacing sophomore setter Mafe Galanza before the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

The postponement of the volleyball tournament opener due to the coronavirus allowed Mangulabnan to prove her worth during tuneup matches, and coach KungFu Reyes made the roster decision just before season start.

Mark Escarlote of ABS-CBN Sports first reported the development.

UST begins its title quest against National University at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Nagkaroon kami ng mga tune up games, since neck and neck lang labanan sa setter nagkaroon ng mas magandang performance si Maji,” Reyes said.

“Bumaliktad lang yung performance talaga. Since pwede pa magpalit ng line up dahil sa suspension ng UAAP nagkaroon ng another chance si Maji,” he added.

Maji, sister of former National University setter Vince, is a batchmate of last year’s top rookie Eya Laure, but she didn’t make it to the final cut in Season 81 as Galanza was Alina Bicar’s backup setter.

UAAP eligibility head Rod Roque of University of the East said that the late roster change is valid.

“Eighteen players kasi yung sinubmit nila for eligibility kasama si Mangulabnan at si Galanza,” Roque said. “Allowed yun just in case may ma-injured eh, pwede nila palitan yung player basta na screen namin documents. But they need to withdraw the excess players, 48 hours before the start of the tournament.” Lance Agcaoili