Fear fails to hold back Lycha Ebon from making solid FEU comeback

LYCHA Ebon insists she has yet to fully overcome her post-injury trauma, but she still made an impressive comeback for Far Eastern University.

“Siguro po meron pang kaunting (takot). Pero siyempre hindi ako papadala doon,” Ebon said.

But the fear didn’t hold back the returning sophomore as she sparked FEU’s balanced attack with nine points to sweep University of the East, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17, on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The prized recruit from Davao couldn’t contain her happiness in coming back to the UAAP stage and helping out seniors Jeanette Villareal, Angel Cayuna, Ivana Agudo and Buding Duremdes and guiding rookies Shiela Kiseo and Zenneth Perolino.

“Masaya and excited kasi natutulungan ko na ulit sila ate sa loob ng court kasi last year hindi ko natapos yung UAAP,” Ebon said.

Almost a year ago, Ebon’s promising rookie season was cut short with a bad fall that caused a season-ending right knee injury, early in the second round.

She failed to give a fitting send off to seniors Jerrili Malabanan, Kyle Negrito and Heather Guino-o, who lost to defending champion Ateneo in a do-or-die Final Four duel.

Now that she’s back, Ebon wants to make up for lost time and continue to thrive in reaching her goal that was derailed last year.

“Ngayon eto na binigyan ako ng chance ni coach na patunayan yung sarili ko. Kaya bibigay ko na yung best ko,” Ebon said.