Prized Adamson recruit Lucille Almonte out for season with torn ACL

ADAMSON’s rookie spiker Lucille Almonte is going to miss the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament due to an ACL injury.

Lady Falcons head coach Lerma Giron bared that their prized recruit from Kings’ Montessori School will have to wait for her collegiate debut due to an unfortunate injury.

Almonte sustained a torn ACL on her left leg in a tune-up game against College of Saint Benilde last January.

“She will not be included in the 14-man lineup because she's having a therapy right now. She underwent an operation ng ACL,” Giron told the reporters. “Tune-up game against CSB. January 4, birthday ko 'yun kaya 'di ko makalimutan.”

The rookie outside hitter was instrumental during the Lady Falcons’ title run in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference, where she averaged 9.7 points in 10 outings.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Losing Almonte is a huge blow to Adamson’s UAAP campaign, but Giron believes that Maveth Torres and Gracelchen Ave can fill in the void in the other Outside Spiker position.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hindi natin hahayaan mangyari na kapag may nawala tapos na. Of course, pag may nawala, kailangan natin gumawa ng paraan,” she said. “Very confident pa rin naman mga bata kasi marami naman sa 14-man lineup na nag stand out.”

Adamson is going to kick off its campaign against fellow young team National University on Sunday.