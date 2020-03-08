Laure sisters form one-two punch in UST Tigresses' victory over FEU

SISTERS Eya and EJ Laure delivered the goods as University of Santo Tomas dominated Far Eastern University, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18, in UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After a frustrating five-set meltdown against National University last Wednesday, the Tigresses finally bared their fangs as the Laure sisters formed a formidable one-two punch at the net.

Last year’s top rookie Eya showed the way for UST with 16 points built on 12 attacks, three blocks and an ace while her elder sister, EJ, finished with 12 points off 10 attacks and a pair of aces.

UST improved to a 1-1 win-loss record and forged a four-way tie for third place with FEU, University of the Philippines and Ateneo.