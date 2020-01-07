Lady Bulldogs secure commitment from NU high stars Belen, six others

THE future is bright for National University as high school stars Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon and other Lady Bullpups have committed to play for the seniors team in UAAP Season 83 next year.

The core of UAAP girls’ champions team made their commitment to stay with NU in a meeting school owner Hans Sy and other officials on Monday evening.

The Lady Bulldogs have beefed up their roster for next season with reigning UAAP girls’ MVP Belen and Best Opposite spiker Solomon as well as Erin Pangilinan, Sheena Toring, Kamille Cal, Merienne Maderazo and Taylor Pena.

These players powered the Lady Bullpups to a sweep of the recent UAAP girls’ volleyball tournament under head coach Regine Diego, who is the assistant of Lady Bulldogs coach Norman Miguel.

All of them could reunite next year with former teammates Ivy Lacsina, Jennifer Nierva and Joyme Cagande, who are now leading the Lady Bulldogs.