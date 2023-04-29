La Salle Lady Spikers warm up for Final Four with rout of UE

LA SALLE capped a near-perfect prelims run with a commanding three-set rout of University of the East, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

La Salle vs UE UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball

Mars Alba fired the Lady Spikers to a league-best 13-1 (win-loss) record with 13 excellent sets.

The Taft towers will take on either their lone tormentor UST or a resurgent Adamson side in the Final Four, pending the results of their final matches on Sunday.

"Masaya ako kasi kahit alam mong hindi sila [second stringers] masyadong nakakapasok, 'pag pinasok naman sila ay alam mong quality 'yung gagawin nila," said Alba in a well-rounded outing for the league leaders.

On top of Angel Canino's 13 markers, second stringers Alleiah Malaluan and Em Provido made solid impressions in their cameo stints with 11 combined points.

KC Cepada was the lone bright spot for UE with a game-high 13-point outing, as the Lady Red Warriors close out their one-win season.

Meanwhile, the 11-time champs charge onto the Final Four with a twice-to-beat advantage over the eventual fourth-seeded team.