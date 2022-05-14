La Salle vents ire on UE in sweep to snap losing streak

LA Salle bounced back in a big way, blasting University of the East in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Leiah Malaluan paced the Lady Spikers with 14 points off 11 attacks, two aces, and one block to snap a two-game skid and improve to a 3-2 slate.

Fifi Sharma added 10 markers from eight spikes, and Jolina dela Cruz also got 10 in the win to rebound from their losses to National University and University of Santo Tomas in the past week.

"We're still trying to get that rhythm so nagkataon na ito yung first step namin to going back doon sa hinahanap namin playing against UE so nag deliver naman most of the players, maganda yung naging resulta," said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

La Salle was quick to impose its will, using a 10-1 charge in the opening set to set the tone for the rout that was about to come.

And even in the miscues that the Lady Spikers commit, things still fall their way with Julia Coronel's missed set turning out to be the game-winning point as they completed the sweep.

"Papunta pa lang [kami] sa exciting part," said Mars Alba, who had 12 excellent sets in the win.

Ja Lana carried the still-winless UE (0-5) with 11 points, as Dara Nieva got 10 in the defeat. Jillian Torre

