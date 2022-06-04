La Salle secures Final Four seat with sweep of UE

LA Salle prevailed over University of the East in a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 sweep Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena to secure a Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament.

La Salle vs UE volleyball recap

Thea Gagate anchored the Lady Spikers with 12 points from nine attacks and three blocks, while Leiah Malaluan also had 12 markers from 11 attacks and one ace, to go with 13 excellent receptions as they tightened their grip of the second spot with their 9-3 record.

Leila Cruz, Fifi Sharma, and Matet Espina all scored eight points, while Marrione Alba had 14 excellent digs.

"Lumaban talaga at nagpakita ng depensa yung UE. Di talaga sila bumigay, so medyo humahaba yung mga rallies pero so far, nagiging successful naman yung blockings natin,” said assistant coach Benson Bocboc as La Salle got eight blocks in the match against zero for UE.

Continue reading below ↓

Leading 15-10 in the third set, La Salle saw its edge ate up and trimmed down to just one, 21-20, after an Ara Nieva hit.

Cruz, though, finished the match off with a thunderous spike off the block to secure the 25-22 set three win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nieva paced UE with 12 markers, while Rhea Manalo added 10.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Lady Warriors now slipped to 0-12 and extended their losing streak to 16 straight games dating back to 2019.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.