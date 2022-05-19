La Salle recovers from third-set hiccup to repulse FEU

LA Salle recovered from a third set loss to beat Far Eastern University, 25-7, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle vs FEU volleyball recap

Leiah Malaluan tallied 16 points from 15 attacks and one ace as the Lady Spikers moved up to joint second place with their 5-2 win-loss card at the end of the first round.

Thea Gagate chipped in 14 markers, as Fifi Sharma got 13.

“Medyo mabagal kasi nagadjust kami sa galaw ng kalaban,” said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

La Salle recovered from a sluggish third set and woke up in the fourth to take a 17-9 lead and never look back to take the four-set win.

Save for that third set hiccup, the Lady Spikers were razor-sharp, a trait that the coaches want to remedy heading into the second round.

"Sa ngayon, medyo marami pa ring inconsistencies. Hopefully, we can address that coming into the second round, and we can follow it up with more wins," said Bocboc.

Chenie Tagaod led FEU with 11 points from 10 kills and one block as the Lady Tamarawd fell to their fourth straight loss to end the first half of the season with a 1-6 card. Jillian Torre

