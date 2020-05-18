DLSU Lady Spikers from different batches team up to honor frontliners

LA Salle Lady Spikers from different UAAP seasons put up a video to honor frontliners in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 71 MVP Manilla Santos-Ng compiled the video which features fellow MVPs Iris Ortega-Patrona (Season 62), Desiree Hernandez (Seasons 66 and 68), Aby Marano (Seasons 74 and 75), Ara Galang (Season 75) and Majoy Baron (Season 79).

"We, the Lady Spikers, are once again united to aim our arrows in unity to fight this pandemic," said the team in a statement.

"As one team, we fully support all our frontliners who are fighting the battle for all of us."

Also paying tribute to the frontliners were Finals MVPs Michele Gumabao (Season 75), Kim Dy (Season 78), Des Cheng (Season 79), and Dawn Macandili (Season 80); Rookies of the Year Joanne Siy (Season 72) and Melissa Gohing (Season 71); Season 62 Best Spiker Ivy Remulla; Best Setters Chie Saet (Seasons 67 and 68) and Kim Fajardo (Seasons 76, 78, and 79); and three-time Best Libero and Season 67 Best Digger Sher Penano.



Completing the cast were Michelle Datuin, Michelle Madarang, Soleil Yap, Kim Lee, Vanessa Yance, Sally Macasaet, Demelle Chua, Kat Gumabao, Miakka Lim, Paneng Mercado, Cyd Demecillo, May Luna, Gyra Barroga, Arriane Layug, Mika Reyes, and twins Camille and Cienne Cruz.

"Let us unite in prayer and help in any way we can to support our frontliners and our countrymen."

