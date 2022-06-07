La Salle beats Ateneo in five sets, boosts bid for twice-to-beat spot

LA Salle boosted its bid for a top-two finish in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball eliminations with a 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12 thriller over Ateneo on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Baby Jyne Soreno smashed a thunderous spike over two blockers to deliver the exclamation point to the Lady Spikers' comeback from a set down on the way to their fifth straight win - and 10th in 13 games overall.

It capped off her 17 point performance built on 14 spikes as La Salle closed in on a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs alongside unbeaten league-leader National University.

Leiah Malaluan topped the Lady Spikers with 17 points from 16 spikes, to go with 15 excellent receptions and 12 excellent digs, as Jolina Dela Cruz also uncorked 14 markers from 12 attacks and two blocks as La Salle closed in on the elusive twice-to-beat advantage come playoff time.

Thea Gagate unfurled 12 markers, Fifi Sharma had seven from three blocks, three spikes, and one service ace, and Marrione Alba also made 22 excellent sets as La Salle blasted 59 kills in the faceoff.



It was an impressive comeback from the Taft side which had to escape imminent danger after losing the third set, responding with a superb set four where they held a 21-11 lead before holding off a belated Ateneo rally.



The Lady Spikers also benefitted from the Blue Eagles' miscues down the stretch as the Katipunan side committed six errors, including back-to-back net touches on AC Miner that put La Salle at match point, 14-10.



Faith Nisperos' kill and Takako Fujimoto's ace kept Ateneo in the match, but La Salle just wouldn't be denied as Soreno's spike got through the defense and landed on coach Oliver Almadro to end the duel.



"Ang message lang talaga is kailangan gustuhin niyo. Kung gugustuhin niyo, makukuha natin. Buti nag-respond yung mga players. Talagang ginusto nila," said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.



Nisperos gave it her all for the Blue Eagles with her 29 big points off 27 spikes as they saw their three-game win run snapped to fall to 7-6.



Erika Raagas dropped 17 markers, while Vanie Gandler had 10 in the Ateneo loss.



