La Salle flexes winning culture with 11th Finals appearance in 12 years

FOR the 11th time in 12 years, La Salle is back in the UAAP women's volleyball Finals.

La Salle winning tradition

But unlike in the past iterations of the Lady Spikers, this Season 84 unit is a completely brand-new crew as there's no one from these players who has reached this stage before in the seniors division.

"We're very grateful na nabigyan kami ng chance na makapasok sa Finals," said Jolina dela Cruz, who is already considered as one of the team's veterans despite her still just being at her third year.

Dela Cruz's rookie year came in UAAP Season 81 -- the only year where the Taft spikers failed to make it to the Finals -- while the last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet this recent accomplishment is just a testament to the winning culture that coach Ramil de Jesus has fostered in La Salle.

But the job still isn't over as waiting in the wings is the undefeated National University as the two sides collide in a best-of-three championship series.

The Lady Spikers, though, understand that statement to heart.

"Masaya kami pero at the same time, kailangan din namin mag-prepare kasi hindi naman basta-basta nakukuha yung panalo. Pinag-hihirapan talaga ito," said dela Cruz.

The younger Lady Spikers also share the same mentality.

"Mindset ko is hindi pa tapos yung season at kailangan talaga namin mag-work hard for the ates and the coaches. Kailangan pa namin mag-tiyaga in everything we need to do when it comes to the game," said Leiah Malaluan, who fired 16 points in the semis win over Ateneo on Thursday.

Thea Gagate, who also poured 13 markers off eight attacks, four blocks, and one ace, also sees it the same way.

"Yung pinaghirapan namin sa training, lumabas in today’s game and very happy din ako kasi lahat talaga makikita mo yung willingness and drive na makuha yung panalo na ito para ma-grab yung opportunity na makapasok sa Finals," she said.

It's a tall task for this youthful La Salle crew, but there's really no such thing as an unconquerable mountain and the players vow to give it their all once the Finals begin on Saturday.

"Di pa kami tapos," ended Malaluan.

