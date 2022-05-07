Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, May 7
    UAAP-WOMENS

    La Salle makes short work of Adamson for second straight win

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    La Salle takes a share of thr early lead.
    LA Salle overpowered Adamson, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, for its second traight win in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Jolina dela Cruz led the balanced Lady Spikers attack with 12 points, all from attacks, to go with 11 excellent digs.

    See National U goes up 2-0, deals Ateneo second straight loss

    Leiah Malaluan also got 12 markers from 10 kills, as Thea Gagate got nine points in the win.

    La Salle also flexed its dominance on the net with nine blocks as Baby Jyne Soreno and Leila Cruz got two each.


    The win, however, still left a lot to be desired for the Lady Spikers with their slow start allowing the Lady Falcons to close in the first two sets.

    "Medyo mabagal pa rin ang simula but the Adamson team showed yung nagagawa nila sa offense. Pero sa latter part, nainip na sila so nilalakasan na nila yung palo at nakakapwesto na kami sa blocking pero nangangapa pa rin talaga," said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

    Still, it was enough as La Salle remained undefeated through two matches while keeping Adamson winless.

    May Ann Nuique and Lucille Almonte both scored 12 apiece for the Lady Falcons.

