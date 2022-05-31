La Salle whips UP for 3rd straight win, share of 2nd spot

LA Salle pulled away late to complete the sweep of University of the Philippines, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle vs UP volleyball recap

Leiah Malaluan dropped 14 points from 11 kills, one block, and two aces, as Thea Gagate contributed 12 points from 10 attacks and two blocks as the Lady Spikers pulled even with University of Santo Tomas for second place with their identical 7-3 win-loss record.

With UP tying the match at 21 in the third set, Malaluan delivered a thunderous spike before Jolina dela Cruz tipped the ball on the net to give La Salle the 23-21 lead.

Errors also cost the Fighting Maroons the match as Alyssa Bertolano and Lorie Bernardo sent their spikes out to hand the Lady Spikers the 25-21 clincher.

Dela Cruz also had her licks with nine points and nine excellent digs, while Erika Mae Santos had six as La Salle stretched its win streak to three.

"We’re trying to give them more chances to play and to show kung ano yung kaya pa nila magawa, at the same time kung papaano sila magko-complement with each other sa court,” shared assistant coach Benson Bocboc as the Lady Spikers look towards maximizing their bench further in the coming games.

Jewel Encarnacion paced UP with 16 points but her efforts were for naught thanks to its 25 errors.

The Fighting Maroons slid to a 4-6 card.

