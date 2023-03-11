When Kungfu Reyes hopes Milena Alessandrini to make return

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas' injury-riddled ace Milena Alessandrini is back on a familiar road to recovery after spraining her ankle in the Tigresses' historic win over the NU Lady Bulldogs last Saturday, Mar. 4.

Milena Alessandrini injury update

The 6-foot-1 opposite spiker played a vital role in the fifth set tiebreak against NU before skipping their match with Adamson just four days later.

Alessandrini played limited yet significant minutes in the España side's recent sweep over UE, producing a key double-digit performance with 10 points.

"I'm still recovering [from my ankle injury] since last week [but was still able to] play this game," the soft-spoken Alessandrini said.

Meanwhile, UST tactician Kungfu Reyes bared the Italian ace's rehab progress as she dodged another injury scare in her first season back since suffering a partial ACL tear in Season 81.

"I think [minor swelling] na lang 'yung sa paa niya [pero] hindi namin pwedeng ipukpok sa kanya agad na 'kailangan mo maglaro' ... kasi nirerecover niya pa rin yung ACL niya," Reyes explained.

"Hopefully, bago matapos 'tong first round, we will pray that Milena will be at least 90% ready for the second round. Sabi niya nga, 'yung tibok daw ng puso niya, grabe raw nung naramdaman niya yung [ankle sprain] kasi parang nagflashback lahat [ng injury trauma nung 2019]."

The Tigresses (3-2) return to action on Wednesday in a Season 84 Final Four grudge match against Ateneo at the PhilSports Arena.