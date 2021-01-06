Karl Dimaculangan takes over as NU Lady Bulldogs coach after leaving UE

FORMER University of the East coach Karl Dimaculangan has been appointed as the new head coach of National University women’s volleyball team, replacing Norman Miguel.

Spin.ph sources revealed that Dimaculangan took over the reins of the Lady Bulldogs effective this January after parting ways with the Lady Red Warriors late last year.

Dimaculangan has already started online workout sessions with his new team bannered by Jennifer Nierva and Ivy Lacsina, the sources added.

Miguel confirmed to Spin.ph he resigned from NU last November, saying it was a 'personal decision.'

He also bared that his assistant Regine Diego, who also led the Lady Bullpups to an unbeaten Season 82 title run, also resigned last October but it has nothing to do with his exit.

“I resigned last November 15 but my resignation has nothing to do with coach Reg’s. She had hers in October,” Miguel said.

The ex-NU head coach took over in 2019 and led his rookie-laden team to four wins in 14 games. His second year saw the Lady Bulldogs sweep games against University of Santo Tomas and Adamson before the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped the remainder of the season.

Spin.ph reached out to Dimaculangan to get his side on his transfer but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

Dimaculangan, a former UST Tiger Spiker, had a 3-11 win-loss record in his first season with UE in 2019. The Lady Red Warriors lost their first two games to Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines before the 2020 season was cancelled.

Meanwhile, UE athletic director Rod Roque took charge as coach of the Lady Red Warriors on an interim basis once again after Dimaculangan's departure.

Roque has been the active consultant of the women’s volleyball team for the past years. He already served in an interim capacity in 2018 and won two of the nine remaining games left after Francis Vicente’s sudden resignation.