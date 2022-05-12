It's all business for brothers Karl and Jumbo in UAAP coaching duel

BEFORE UAAP Season 84, Jumbo Dimaculangan never thought that he'll ever face off against his brother Karl on the big stage.

On Thursday, there the brothers were on opposing sides, with Jumbo coaching University of the East and Karl calling the shots for National University.

"Siguro we never imagined na darating yung time na magkakalaban kami," said the UE mentor, the brother of former University of Santo Tomas setter Rhea. "Before magkakasama lang kami [ni Karl] sa UE and then, nakakagulat lang din and at the same time nakakatuwa na nasa volleyball kaming tatlo. Yung isa naglalaro and then kaming dalawa, nagko-coach. Minsan nagbibiruan na lang."

Advantage, though, was for Karl as the Lady Bulldogs took the straight sets win over Jumbo's Lady Warriors.

Still, all is fair in love and war for the Dimaculangans that they even engage in a playful banter with their sister on who she will cheer between the two of them.

Rhea, though, knows better not to pick any sides.

"Naglolokohan kami na paano pag magkalaban kami, sino ang ichi-cheer mo. Tapos sasabihin ni Rhea, hindi na lang ako manonood para walang samaan ng loob. Nagbibiruan na typical lang sa mga magkakapatid," shared Jumbo.

Competitors as they are, the Dimaculangans do hold a healthy respect between each other even as they no longer are on the same side.

So much so that Karl charged it to being a professional as he sets his emotions aside in his duel against his older brother.

"Hindi naman kami tumitingin kung sino yung team na kalaban namin. Basta kami trabaho lang," said the NU bench tactician. "Regardless sa standing, manalo o talo hinahanap namin yung improvement every game. Yun yung goal namin, mag-improve kami bawat game kasi mahaba yung season and mabilis lang ito."

The Lady Bulldogs prove too much for the Lady Warriors.

Jumbo also shared the same sentiments that he even actively avoided looking at his brother.

"Hindi lang kami nagtitinginan during the game," he said. "Usually mag-glance ka doon sa coach sa kabilang side but kanina wala kasi baka magtawanan lang kami. Serious competition so serious kami parehas we’re just focusing on our respective teams."

"Outside magkapatid kami, pero kapag nasa court na, professional lang. We’ll just do our thing. He has his own system, I have mine."

Still, Jumbo is just in awe with how things turned out, saying, "Nakakatuwa because we’re in a different stage and at least we’re able to manage yung personal sa professional side namin."

"Compete lang kami sa court," said Karl. Jillian Torre

