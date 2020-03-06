Samonte draws praise for seamless transition to original middle blocker position

JULES Samonte felt good to be back to her original position as Ateneo’s middle blocker.

Samonte was solid in her first game back in the middle as she had three kill blocks for 10 points when Ateneo dominated University of the Philippines in UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament last Wednesday.

Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro is grateful for the dedication of Samonte as well as team captain Ponggay Gaston, who were converted from wing spikers to middle blockers this year.

“She did her job and we know naman na parang si Ponggay they played a lot of positions,” Almadro said. “I’m grateful that I have players like that they heed to the needs of the team and they adjust right away. Sabi ko nga sa kanila a good player ay magaling mag-adjust at the right time. I’m really hoping na mag-improve pa yung dalawa sa kanilang old position during high school.”

PHOTO: uaap

Jules Samonte and Kat Tolentino try to deny Isa Molde.

The last time Samonte played as a middle was during her first season with Ateneo when she was named Rookie of the Year in 2017.

“I still have a lot to learn. Nanibago ako from being open (spiker) and then utility and then middle again,” Samonte said. “Good thing na sobrang tiyaga ni coach O na turuan kami ni Ponggay na coming from open to middle. I trust coach O with whatever he wants us to do.”

The third-year middle blocker is also grateful that former stars Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag have been guiding them in carrying the cudgels for the Lady Eagles.

“During training, kahit in and out of training, they still visit us and guide us so siyempre, nakakatulong pa rin sila. Sinasabi nila laging no pressure dapat,” she said.

Samonte’s net defense will be tested in their second match as Ateneo battles the young but tall La Salle on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.