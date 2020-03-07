Dela Cruz on La Salle expectations: 'Parang di ka pwedeng di aabot ng finals'

IT’S Jolina dela Cruz’s turn to lead by example and carry the cudgels for De La Salle in UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

From being a brave rookie last year, a more matured Dela Cruz showed up and finished with 13 points to show the way for the rookie-laden Lady Spikers in their four-set victory over archrivals Ateneo Lady Eagles on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The sophomore wing spikers knows she is not a rookie anymore and she is tasked for a bigger responsibility now with eight rookies in the team.

“Hindi na rin po ako rookie. Kailangan ko na kumilos as a veteran and tumulong sa mga seniors namin,” said Dela Cruz after their campaign-opening win.

“Siguro gusto ko po kasing mabawasan yung trabaho ng mga ate. Kasi siyempre, sobrang alam ko na nape-pressure sila. Parang ako na rin po yung nag-aako ng ibang responsibilities para mabawasan din,” she added.

La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus said that Dela Cruz along with seniors Aduke Ogunsanya, Tin Tiamzon, Michelle Cobb and CJ Saga will continue to play a big role in their road to redemption this season.

“Sabi ko sa kanya palaging mag-guide sa bata kasi may experience ka na compared last year, siya naman guinuide ng mga seniors so ngayon naman siya na mag-guide,” De Jesus said.

Dela Cruz agreed that she’s being groomed as the leader of La Salle’s new generation.

“Tine-train na rin po kami ni coach, kami ni Marrione (Alba) po kasi kami yung sophomore ngayon. Parang tine-train na rin po kami para next year as a leader,” she said.

So far, De Jesus is convinced with how the sophomore spiker has been carrying the huge responsibility.

“And then yung expectations ko sa kanya unti unti naman niya namimeet,” the seasoned coach said.

As she continues to grow as a leader, Dela Cruz’s biggest motivation this year is to bring back glory to La Salle.

“Sobrang lalim po nung pinanghuhugutan namin this year. Siyempre, gusto naming bumangon. For Coach Ramil, siyempre di rin po [siya] sanay. La Salle yung nasa jersey mo. Parang di ka pwedeng di aabot ng finals,” she said.