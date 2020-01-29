Jhoana Maraguinot relishes 'fresh start' at Ateneo after heartbreaks

COMING back to the Ateneo Lady Eagles is not an unfinished business for Jhoana Maraguinot; she is taking it as a fresh start in her volleyball career.

After skipping the previous year, Maraguinot has finally decided to play with the Lady Eagles one last time in the upcoming UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament, which opens on February 15.

Before coming up with the decision to return, Maraguinot was part of Ateneo’s several heartbreaking seasons.

The 24-year-old spiker has experienced back-to-back Finals defeats to De La Salle in 2016 and 2017 and the last time she played in the UAAP, Ateneo got eliminated in Season 80 Final Four at the hands of Far Eastern University, the same day she and head coach Tai Bundit parted ways with the team.

But now she is spreading her wings anew, the outside hitter, dubbed as ‘Eagle Claw’, has moved on and looks to start over as Ateneo defends its crown.

“I guess I needed to move on from it. For me, fresh start 'to eh. Ayoko ng dalhin 'yung heartbreaks pero dala ko 'yung lessons na nakuha ko from it,” Maraguinot said.

“Kasi parang if dalhin ko 'yun, 'di ba sinasabi nila na kapag may galit ka, hindi mo magagawa ng maayos 'yung kailangan mong gawin. So for me, kinailangan ko talagang mag move on from it kahit ayaw ko, kahit masakit siya sa akin, marami naman akong natutunan from it.“

Unlike the last time she played in the UAAP, where she had Maddie Madayag and Bea De Leon under the tutelage of Bundit, Maraguinot has entered a new environment.

Though she’s reuniting with Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, Jules Samonte and fellow returnee Jamie Lavitoria, the Batangas native will be playing under coach Oliver Almadro for the first time.

When asked how she adjusted to the new system, Maraguinot admitted that she is far from one hundred percent as she is still getting used to a major role since she had limited action with Sta. Lucia in the Philippine Superliga for the past two years due to her recurring knee injury.

“Personally, siyempre lahat naman tayo mataas 'yung standard sa sarili, so I guess 60 to 70. And I feel like I'm sakto lang for the season kasi masama rin naman na maaga kang mag-peak,” she said.

“I can say na malaki 'yung improvement ko from the time na I stopped. I've come a long way pero marami pa rin akong kailangang gawin.”

Almadro is not just leaning on the scoring prowess of Maraguinot, he wants the graduating player to emerge as a great leader especially to the young talents, including her sister Jaja Maraguinot and prized rookie Faith Nisperos.

“I know that she can do a lot of things kailangan lang talaga ni Jho ng growth mindset every day that hindi lang ako hanggang dito. You know naman yung talent ni Jho lalaki pa yan, meron pa yang ilalabas,” Almadro said. “I told her that you deserve to be in that court, you deserve to show the school that you deserve to be one of the leaders, the inspiration of many dito sa Ateneo.”

A lot has changed in Ateneo since Maraguinot missed a season. Now that she’s coming back for her final flight as a Lady Eagle, she’s ready for the new challenges and embrace the changes in her team and the league as she starts over again.

“Mas well-rounded na (yung team) kasi grabe na 'yung pinagdaanan nila last year, so I think sobrang laking bagay ng pinagdaanan nila last year,” she said. “Mas naging confident sila sa sarili at mas may tiwala sila sa sarili nila. So I guess 'yun 'yung talagang makakatulong sa amin this season.”