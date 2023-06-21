Jerry Yee named new head coach of UE Lady Warriors

JERRY Yee has been appointed head coach of the University of the East Lady Red Warriors in UAAP Season 86, just weeks after being fired by Adamson.

The veteran coach is taking over the reins of one of the league's minnows while holding a concurrent position as coach of new PVL club Farm Fresh Foxies.

The coaching change for women's volleyball is the first major development under UE's new team manager Jared Lao, son of sports patron Frank Lao.

The Laos also own Farm Fresh and support the Benilde and Letran high school programs. Frank's son Jacob is also team manager of Converge's PBA team.

Jared expressed his gratitude to UE for "being welcomed with open arms."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I am incredibly grateful to the UE community for welcoming our group with open arms," said Lao. "UE is widely recognized for having one of the best basketball and volleyball programs in the Philippines."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Yee succeeds Ronwald Dimaculangan, who is also in charge of the men's volleyball team.

"It is a privilege to have Jerry Yee as our head coach. Coach Jerry's reputation and experience in the field of volleyball are well-known," said Lao.

"With his extensive knowledge and expertise, there is no doubt that his leadership will steer the team in a new direction," he added.

PHOTO: uaap

Watch Now

Meanwhile, Lao also introduced a new boys' basketball coach for UE in Karl Santos, former La Salle Greenhills tactician who led the Greenies to the Final Four in NCAA Season 95.

With the coaching changes, Lao said he envisions a new-look Red Warriors program that will "strive for excellence and aim to foster a championship culture."