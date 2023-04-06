Adamson coach Jerry Yee sings praises of super-sub Aprylle Tagsip

IN a resurgent Adamson side led by fierce spikers Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu, coach Jerry Yee sees promise in a second-string blocker.

Aprylle Tagsip earned his coach's praise after a standout performance off the bench in the Lady Falcons' 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 win over Ateneo on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The 5-foot-11 Bukidnon native provided seven points in the endgame alone as Adamson tightened its hold of second place in the team standings at 7-2 (win-loss) before the league took a 10-day Holy Week break.

"Hindi ata na-scout [ng Ateneo] si Aprylle, pero good game ang nilaro niya ngayon," said Yee. "Akala ko nga siya ang best player [against Ateneo] ... she delivered, which is very good for us.

"Alam naman namin na 'yung four na middles ng team ay magde-deliver naman 'yan kapag kailangan." he added.

Tagsip isn't exactly unheralded. She had a decorated high school career with the Baby Falcons, winning the best blocker award during the team's run to the 2019 Rebisco Volleyball League NCR championship.

Tagsip was also a key player in Adamson's first-ever podium finish in UAAP Season 82, where they just fell short of a finals showdown against the NU Lady Bullpups.